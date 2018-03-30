Share:



Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay (L) competes for the ball with Andy King of Wales during the China Cup International Football Championship final between Wales and Uruguay in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region



Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay (L) competes for the ball with Joe Allen (C, in red) of Wales during the China Cup International Football Championship final between Wales and Uruguay in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region



Gareth Bale of Wales (C) kicks the ball during the China Cup International Football Championship final between Wales and Uruguay in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region



Czech Republic's Jan Kopic (L) fights for the ball with China's Liu Yiming during the China Cup International Football Championship third-place playoff match between China and the Czech Republic in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region