OKARA-Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has slapped the elements craving for dictatorial rule in the country in a befitting manner.

PML-N leader and founding president of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCI) Flt-Lt (r) Ch Arshad Iqbal stated while talking to the media here. He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of a democratic struggle, adding that the country could ascend the stairs of progress and development only under democratic rule.

He said that the CJP had given a befitting reply to the dictatorial mindset of the country by saying 'no place for judicial martial law in Constitution.' "Now those desiring dictatorial rule in the country would think a hundred times before giving such nonsense statements," he said.

WOMAN HUMILIATED

A woman was humiliated and shaved bald by rivals. According to police, suspects including Musa, Isa and Anwar had a dispute with Allah Rakhi, resident of 21/2L village for some personal reasons. The other day, they along with five of their armed accomplices surrounded the woman; humiliated her and shaved her head completely bald. Local villagers rescued the woman. Later, Renala Khurd police registered a case against the accused on a complaint of Zubeda Bibi, Allah Rakhi's cousin.

KILLED

The only son of a local trader died after the car he was travelling in collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction on GT Road.

According to Rescue 1122, Zubair Maqbool, son of stationery trader Maqbool Ahmed, resident of Waris Colony was on the way back home in his car along with his three friends.

Near Murghikhana Stop, a truck hit the car head-on, killing Zubair Maqbool on the spot. His three friends were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122. Police launched investigation.