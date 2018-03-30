Share:

rawalpindi-There is an immense potential for joint promotion of tourism between Tajikistan and Pakistan due to their common cultural values of the Muslim brotherhood.

This was stated by Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director PTDC during a meeting with the Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan Jononov Sherali on Monday.

He said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan can be further enhanced by promoting each other’s tourism destinations among nationals of both the countries.

He further added that PTDC and Tajikistan Tourism Authority might sign a Memorandum of Understanding, in which, the articles for possible areas of joint tourism promotion will be added. He said that being one of the most exciting tourist destinations in the World, Pakistan can truly be a favourite destination for Tajik nationals. Pakistan is a completely safe and secure holiday destination for tourists from around the world. We have opened our doors for tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our hospitality. Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali, said that in order to strengthen the tourism relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the establishment of a working group on tourism is already under consideration.

Once names of the members are nominated by Pakistan, the working group will start functioning. Negotiations are underway with Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan to operate direct flights to Pakistan from Dushanbe.

Flight operations will be started shortly once approval is received. He said that signing a MoU on tourism cooperation will definitely increase the flow of tourists between the two brotherly countries.

Since its independence in 1991, Tajikistan has developed its tourism industry within a span of only 5 years.

He invited the Managing Director PTDC to visit Tajikistan and experience the development and environment maintained by Tajikistan which the Managing Director accepted.