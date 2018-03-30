Share:

PR LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority has announced to auction three plots for high rise buildings, situated opposite to the Lahore Expo Centre along Southern Bypass Road near Lahore Canal in the Finance & Trade Centre, Johar Town.

The auction will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at LDA Community Centre, 239-A, New Muslim Town, Lahore.

A total of 39 plots of different land use and categories, including three sites for educational institutions and one for setting up petrol pump, will also be presented for auction at this occasion besides commercial and residential plots situated in different posh localities of the city.

For ensuring transparency, LDA has constituted a high-level auction committee for supervising the bidding event including Director Finance, Director Estate Management One, Director Estate Management Quaid-e-Azam Town, Director Land Development One and Two, Director Town Planning as well as directors concerned of the schemes wherein the plots being auctioned were located.

The bid starting prices of the plots were fixed by the price assessment committee of LDA in the light of recommendations of property evaluators approved by the Pakistan Bankers Association.

