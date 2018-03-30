Share:

SARGODHA-More than a 100 people have been diagnosed with HIV AIDS after continuous screening of the inhabitants of Kot Imrana and Kot Momin, said the District Health Authority.

For these patients, a special centre had been established at Kot Momin THQ Hospital where the HIV affected patients were being provided with treatment, the health authority chief said.

Healthcare at public hospitals is much better than the private sector. Major developmental projects have been executed in the health sector were made during the last two years however further improvement was needed in this regard, said District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer during a media talk at Sargodha Press Club on Tuesday.

He said that special incentives had been given to the doctors working in remote areas, adding that in the past doctors had refused to work at basic health units (BHUs) but now they preferred working at the BHUs. He said that now a specialist doctor at BHU got enhanced salary as compared to the doctor in city. He said that proper check and balance was being maintained on supply and storage of medicines at the hospitals.

He said that the fatal disease spread in the area due to frequent use of used syringes by a quack who was also AIDS patient. It also spread from some people who return after serving in different foreign countries.

He said that Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich was supervising the centres for AIDS patients set up in Sargodha DHQ Teaching Hospital and Kot Momin THQ Hospital.

On the other hand, the health department high-ups suggested up-gradation of basic health units all over Punjab including Sargodha division and prepared budget worth Rs64 billion but the Punjab government turned down this proposal and suggested to prepare budget up to Rs25 billion.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered up-gradation of various hospitals all over Punjab including four DHQ hospitals, 18 THQ hospitals and 249 basic health units of Sargodha Divisions.

Similarly, the DHQs, THQs and BHUs of 36 districts in Punjab province would be up-graded. The health department prepared budget keeping in view the ongoing schemes.