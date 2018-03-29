Share:

Dera Ghazi Khan - Three suspected terrorists were killed when the Punjab Rangers thwarted a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition late Sunday night.

Reportedly, militants fired straight shots at lawmen at a checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Rakhi Monh Border Military Police Station – about 50km from the city.

In retaliatory action, the security forced killed three terrorists who were believed to be coming to carry out terror attack on Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar. An official also sustained serious wounds in the shootout.

When contacted, Rakhi Monh SHO Dost Muhammad Leghari said that a case was registered and investigation was underway.

BMP Circle In-charge DPS Abdullah Khan said an inquiry would be held into alleged negligence on part of on-duty officials who let the terrorists pass through three posts before reaching Rakhi Mohn.

A BMP officials said on the condition of anonymity that 11 personnel were posted at Bawata, seven at Kher and 12 at Rakhi Gaj – the posts the terrorists crossed easily.

However, similar inquiries against officials were held in the past but nothing was made public.

The seized arms and ammunition included 538 bullets, 50 magazines of SMG, 9 magazines of pistol, 20 hand grenades, 100 AGLs, 8 mines, 2 RPG-7, 4 anti-tank grenade 66MM, 9 mobiles phones, a remote controlled device, 5 packets explosives, 50 balls-bearing, four police caps, two uniforms of policemen, two uniforms of police warden and a burka.

Sikander Haider