SIALKOT-Research scholars have stressed a need for following the teachings of Islam to resolve all the perturbing problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah. The conference was held by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The international Islamic research scholars also urged the Muslim Ummah to be united and shun their differences for the glory of Islam and to foil all the anti-Islam conspiracies. They stated this while presenting their thesis in the concluding session of two-day International Seerat Conference held at Seerat Study Centre Sialkot Cantt.

They said that Islam is the religion of peace which gives the lesson of respect of humanity, tolerance, peace, brotherhood, unity, faith and discipline. They said that Islam has complete code of life and all the solutions to all the problems being faced by Muslim Ummah were there in the Holy Quran.

The scholars from more than 21 national and international universities presented their research thesis on Islam.

Prof Dr Hafiz Bin Zikaray (HoD Religious Studies International Islamic University Malaysia), Prof Dr M Yaseen Mazhar Sadiqui (Aligarh University-India), Prof Dr M Suhaib Hassan (England) and Prof Dr Taki Sufjan (Advisor for Religious Studies Indonesia) highlighted a few aspects of the Seeratun Nabvi (PBUH).

Masud Akhtar Khawaja, the secretary general of Seerat Study Centre Sialkot, said that the scholars had also thanked the HEC for holding the international conference here.

ART FESTIVAL: A large number of the people thronged the Environmental Protection Arts Festival with their renewed pledge to make effort to control the environmental pollution.

District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich said that the it had organised the mega event at Sialkot Cantt to raise the public awareness about the environmental pollution through the paintings displayed there by the students of local government and private schools, colleges and universities.

The paintings in the art competition showed the new ideas of environment protection and themes to save environment from pollution. Visitors hailed the efforts to eliminate the environmental pollution. Talking to the newsmen, the chairperson said that the District Council was making hectic efforts for controlling the environment pollution. She said that protection of environment was the national obligation. She said that everyone should come forward to play their pivotal role in providing pollution-free environment.

1,259 imparted job skills

A non-profit organisation has imparted training related to textile and garments industry to 1,259 jobless women of Sialkot.

It had identified a total of 1,503 domestic and home based women workers in Sialkot under its project namely "Empowerment of Women Garments Workers in Sialkot".

The UN Women first built knowledge on workers' rights and organised these women workers into groups. These women are now expected to get better jobs in the Sialkot's textile and garments industry. As of now, 1,092 women have got jobs in the textile/garment sector factories. Representative of the NGO urged the government and all the other relevant stakeholders to support such initiatives for jazzing up the process of women's empowerment.

Meanwhile, SCCI's Departmental Committee for Women Entrepreneurs Chairperson Dr Mariyam Nouman highly hailed the project. She termed it a great work for the welfare of the Sialkot based women.