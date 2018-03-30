Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A person was killed while another injured when a train hit a tractor at level crossing of Jetha Bhuta, some 56 kilometres from here, in the wee hours of Monday.

As a result, rail traffic remained suspended for eight hours. Station Master of Jetha Bhuta told the media that an employee of Hamza Sugar Mills Shabbir Ali was shifting the sugarcane remains from sugar mills to the other side of the track with his tractor.

Meanwhile, 45 Up Pakistan Express hit the tractor at 1 am due to which Shabbir died on the spot while the train engine derailed and rail traffic remained suspended. He said that the level crossing was being used only by sugar mills. He said that PWI Dera Nawab Sahib railway station monitors the level crossing. He further said that a relief train removed the derailed engine of Pakistan Express and the rail traffic was restored at 9:10am.

A train passenger Jabran was injured and shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK but the hospital sources did not confirm it. According to the Jetha Bhuta residents, the sugar mills allegedly used the level crossing at main railway track regularly without following the security and safety measures to dump the sugarcane remains.