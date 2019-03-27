Share:

MULTAN (PR) By The Way, a fashion brand, has opened first store in Multan. The event served as an opportunity for the people of Multan to see the brand’s exciting product range, which is now available at affordable price points in the city’s top shopping destination. The brand has come a long way in such a short period of time and is aiming to go further with its premium quality product and unbeatable price range. S M Nabeel, Director of Din Industries Ltd. parent company of BTW, said: “After successfully operating in Lahore with 4 stores and numerous sold out collections we are really excited to enter into Multan market. We believe that people of Multan will surely love BTW’s super affordable and trendy clothes. By The Way’s extensive product range includes a wide range of eastern wear, western wear, accessories, bags and recently introduced footwear.”