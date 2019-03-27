Share:

"Caravan-e-Bhutto" led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Nawabshah on Wednesday as it makes it way to Larkana.

The PPP chairman was warmly welcomed by party workers at Nawabshah Railway Station.

The “Caravan-e-Bhutto” which kicked off on Tuesday from Karachi's Cantt Station saw many senior PPP leaders join Bilawal as he makes his way to Larkana to attend the 40th death anniversary of the party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing party workers from the compartment of his train, the PPP chairman said the late former premier and party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto sacrificed his life but did not take a U-turn.

Bilawal said that Bhutto sacrificed his life, but the late former premier did not take a U-turn.

Upon reaching Kotri Station, the PPP chairman alleged that the rulers of the country were conspiring through "NAB Gardi", adding that the anti-graft body was formed to help run "selected governments".

"We have seen Zia's dictatorship, we are not scared of this government," he said. Bilawal later paid a tribute to late party founder by reciting a poem in his honour.

Pakistan Peoples Party's train march against the federal government kicked off from Karachi's Cantt Station on Tuesday under the leadership of party chairman Bilawal.

Titled as "Caravan-e-Bhutto", the special train of the Pakistan Railways will reach its final stop, Larkana, today. The train will stop at various locations, including Landhi, Kothri, Hyderabad. Shahdad Pur and Nawabshah among others.

The train was booked at a cost of approximately Rs1.5 million and includes 14 bogies and has facilities such as air-conditioned sleepers, a luxury salon which includes a kitchen and a meeting room. Eight economy class bogies and two bogies for guards are also part of the caravan.