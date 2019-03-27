Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Tuesday launched a train march dubbed “Caravan-e-Bhutto” from Karachi to Larkana in connection with the 40th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing party workers at Hyderabad Railway Station, Bilawal Bhutto said: “Undemocratic forces are working against 1973 Constitution given by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and 18th Amendment for which Benazir Bhutto struggled for 30 years in the country.”

These hidden forces want to establish one unit in the country and deprive provinces of their rights, the PPP chairman claimed. The selected government sitting in Islamabad had stolen Rs 120 billion of the Sindh province that contribute 65 percent to the country, he added. He blamed the current political setup for carrying out political engineering in the name of accountability and vowed that PPP would not accept decisions.

“Whatever they could not achieve through rigging, they have now set out to achieve through NAB-thuggery. PPP does not object to accountability and believes in fair accountability,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto said that the rulers in Islamabad were afraid of grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. This march is for remembering Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who fought for the rights of masses and surrendered his life while refusing to take a U-turn. The undemocratic forces martyred Bhutto 40 years ago but even today his philosophy is alive in the hearts of masses, he added.

PPP won’t accept ‘political engineering’ in the name of accountability

The PPP chairman once again reiterated the blame of planned rigging in the last polls. “Our campaign was hindered in Punjab and we were forced to stay away from holding gatherings in KPK,” he claimed. He further blamed the unseen forces for carrying out unprecedented rigging in Malakand and Lyari to ensure his defeat. “We are still unable to get verified Form-45 from these two constituencies,” he claimed and added that similar attempts were also made in Larkana but did not succeed.

Bilawal said that all such efforts were carried out to halt the way of another Bhutto joining the electoral politics as it was endangering the agenda of the undemocratic forces. They think that Bhutto’s grandson will be afraid of such tactics but I want to convey them that our struggle for the rights of masses will continue at any cost,” he announced.

Earlier, the PPP chairman arrived at the Karachi’s Cantt Station to begin his train march in which he was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, provincial and national assembly members and top party leaders.

A large number of party activists were also accompanying Bilawal Bhutto in the special train having one luxury special saloon, one air conditioned sleeper and 14 cars including eight economy class bogies and two power pack engines. Two bogies have been allocated to security guards.

The train march made stopovers at Landhi in Karachi, Jung Shahi in District Thatta, Kotri in District Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Odero Lal in District Matiari, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah.

A large number of party activists including national and provincial lawmakers of the adjoining constituencies along with influential of the areas and their supporters welcomed the party chairman at different stations and chanted slogan in favour of Zulfikar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The party chairman welcomed the activists who gathered in large numbers at different stopovers and promised them to meet at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 4.

“I am moved by the enthusiasm of the party activists who have come to receive me and we will once again meet them at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 4 to pay tribute to our leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said.

After a stay at the Nawabshah Railway station on Tuesday night, the party chairman will resume the journey from Nawabshah at 10am on Wednesday. The train will pass Daur, Padidan, Mihrabpur, Bhirya Road, Khairpur Miris, Rohri, Sukkur, Habib Kot, Gosri, Madeji, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto, to finally reach Larkana.

\The PPP chairman will conclude the journey by addressing the party workers and supporters at Larkana Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that objective of the Carvan was to strengthen Pakistan as well as democracy. He said that people have endless love and devotion for their beloved leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that anxiety of Imran Khan and PTI ministers was evident from their inapt statements.