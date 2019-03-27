Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that a conference of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) is going to be organised to take religious scholars and ulema (clerics) from all schools of thought on board for supporting and disseminating awareness on Clean Green Pakistan and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami. Talking to APP, Zartaj Gul said, “I have personally written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi for taking this initiative to take the most significant component of our society in the loop. So that masses should be kept abreast and fully aware to partake in the ambitious and virtuous programme aimed at keeping the environment clean and green.” She said that public and private sector bodies along with civil society were joining hands with the Ministry of Climate Change for Clean.

Green Pakistan, 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Apni Shaarah projects and other programmes to conserve environment.

However, it was high time to bring the religious faction in the mainstream for successful implementation of environment preserving projects which were previously neglected, she added.

Zartaj Gul said, “Islam teaches us that cleanliness is half of faith which is the basis of Clean, Green Pakistan. Ulema can better help infuse this message for actively participating in Clean Green Pakistan in the general public.”