ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that they are focused and determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad on Tuesday and addressed the participants of the 4th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.

While interacting with the participants, the COAS focused on internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

The Army Chief also highlighted prospects of geo-political environment, security challenges and CPEC towards economic development of the region.

The COAS reiterated that they are focused and determined to achieve a stable Pakistan. “Pakistan is focused and determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan,” he said. He also talked about the economic development in the region due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Later on, Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders, Commander UK Field Army, called on the COAS at National Defence University. During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of professional interests were discussed. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, President National Defence University.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

According to the sources, the Chinese Ambassador congratulated the Army Chief over the successful conduct of the March 23 military parade in Islamabad. He also expressed support for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

On the other hand, General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that CPEC is the economic future of Pakistan and its security was of utmost importance for Pakistan.

He vowed that CPEC security would never be compromised.