ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that India had crossed all the limits in held Kashmir and was butchering the civilians.

Speaking to Member European Parliament Wajid Khan and Chairman of Pak-European Union Friendship Federation Pervez Lohsar here, Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all forums.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that India had increased its atrocities in Occupied Kashmir following Pulwama incident in which more than 40 Indian soldiers were killed on February 14.

The minister said Reports of UN Human Rights Commissioner and the UK Parliament’s all party Parliamentary Group on gross human rights violations in Kashmir had shaken the world conscience. He said these reports endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute.

The latest Pak-India confrontation erupted after a suicide bombing in held Kashmir, allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Twelve days later Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and dropped payload in haste as they were chased by the Pakistan Air Force jets. It was the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971 - before either country had nuclear weapons. Islamabad denied casualties or damage in the incident, but a day later launched its own attack to respond to India. That sparked the dogfight that ended in destruction of two Indian Air Force MiG-21 jets, and Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture.

Qureshi thanked Member European Parliament Wajid Khan for raising the plight of armless and innocent Kashmiri people at the European Parliament. Member European Parliament Wajid Khan and Chairman Pak-European Union Friendship Federation Pervez Lohsar also held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad.

“During the meeting, they discussed the situation in the Occupied Kashmir,” said an official statement.

This week, the 4th Session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue was held in Islamabad where the EU acknowledged Pakistan’s role against terrorism.

FM Qureshi held a meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The Strategic Dialogue allowed for an open discussion on a wide range of areas of the bilateral cooperation, as well as on regional and global challenges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening of multilateralism and adherence to the principles and purposes of the UN charter as well as international law. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the Pakistan’s desire to expand cooperation with Cuba in various fields, including health, education, and culture.

Speaking to Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote, who called on him here, he said social and economic development is the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government.

“They agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations between the two countries. Views were also exchanged on bilateral relations and important matters of regional and mutual interest,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Gabriel Tiel Capote assured Qureshi that the Cuban government will take all possible measures to promote cooperation with Pakistan in healthcare and other sectors.