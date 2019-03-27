Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday showered all the stakeholders including the Karachi Administration, the local government, Sindh Police, Pakistan Army, the Rangers and intelligence agencies with praise for their untiring efforts, which resulted in the successful conduct of PSL matches in the metropolis.

“With the same great spirit and hard work, we will ensure that PSL matches are held in Hyderabad next year,” the chief minister reiterated his resolve speaking at a dinner held at Hardley House - the official residence of Sindh Chief Secretary to celebrate the successful conduct of PSL matches in Karachi. Murad Ali Shah maintained that holding eight PSL matches in the metropolis was in fact a great challenge for the Sindh government when other cities were not in a position for PSL matches due to logistic and other issues. “The provincial government, however, took on the challenge head-on and made all arrangements in a very short span of time,” he asserted.

The CM vowed to hold PSL matches in Hyderabad next year. He claimed that the Sindh government has created a conducive environment in the metropolis for international matches as per SOP of international cricket. On the occasion, Murad Ali Shah thanked all the officers concerned for their efforts and dedication to conducting the PSL 2019 matches in a befitting manner.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shelwani, Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafique, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Sindh IGP Dr Kaleem Imam, Secretary Information, Home, LG, and other officers also attended the dinner.

In welcome address, the Sindh chief secretary said that it’s a great privilege for him to host this momentous ceremony in recognition of the services of the officers and staff who made matches of the Pakistan Super League 2019 a success. He further stated that when the decision to host eight matches of PSL 2019 was taken, there was a little time for the planning and logistics arrangements.

However, on the directives of the Sindh CM all the relevant administrative departments including the Home, LG, Karachi Administration, the provincial police, Rangers and the armed forces worked together to undertake all the arrangements and conducted PSL in a very safe and secure environment. “Today is a special day for Pakistan’s Cricket as we won the World Cup 1992 on March 25, there couldn’t be better day to for this ceremony”, added the CS.