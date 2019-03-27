Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif late Tuesday night reached Jati Umra after his release from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Apex Court orders.

Legal formalities caused considerable delay in release of Nawaz Sharif . Management of Kot Lakhpat Jail refused to release him on getting orders on fax. Original papers are required for releasing a person, jail authorities insisted. Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that legal formalities have caused considerable delay. He said health of Nawaz did not allow him to sit for long in vehicle. Due to this reason, he said, Nawaz would immediately go home after release.

For PML-N leaders and workers, it was second good news after the LHC decision of removing the name of Shehbaz Sharif from the Exit Control List.

They reached Kot Lakhpat Jail soon after hearing the news of acceptance of bail application by the three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and waited for hours to get a glimpse of Nawaz Sharif . Party workers performed sajda to express gratitude to the Almighty for release of PML-N Quaid. Joyous workers distributed sweets, danced to the drum beat and chanted slogans in favour of top party leadership.

Kot Lakhpat Jail was not the sole venue for party workers to express joy. Workers gathered at various places on route from jail to Jati Umra, residence of Nawaz Sharif . About half a dozen camps were set up to give a rousing welcome to Nawaz Sharif .

In a convoy of eight vehicles, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif departed from Jati Umram in the evening and reached Kot Lakhpat Jail for taking his elder brother to home. Party workers showered rose petals on the vehicle of Shehbaz waving to the crowd. The convoy moved at a snail’s pace due to huge rush of party workers chanting slogans of sher aya, sher aya.

Nawaz was released on completion of legal formalities. Amid slogans of highly charged party workers and loyalists, the convoy started journey towards Jati Umra. Workers welcomed Nawaz at various places with full throat slogans and showering rose petals on his vehicles. Convoy continued swelling with more and more workers joining to express joy and solidarity with the party leaders. It took hours to cover the distance. The convoy slowed down considerably on reaching Adda Plot from where huge number of workers joined onward journey to Jati Umra. The party workers displayed welcoming banners and decorated the entrance of Jati Umra with flowers. Two goats were slaughtered just before arrival of Nawaz Sharif at his residence. Nawaz Sharif met family members including mother Shamim Akhtar and daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz paid gratitude to the Almighty in separate tweets on getting news about the court verdict.

“Grateful to Allah Almighty for acceptance of NS’s bail plea. May He give him health and long life”, Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet reads.

Talking to the media, Shehbaz Sharif said that bail of Nawaz Sharif was big news. “We always respected the court decisions and would continue to do the same in future”, he said. To a question, he said that decision about treatment of Nawaz sharif would be taken after consultation.