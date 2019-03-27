Share:

RAWALPINDI - Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), an economic think tank, in collaboration with Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), held a Multi-Stakeholder Consultation Forum for ranking Rawalpindi on the Metropolitan Competitiveness Index (MCI) here at a local hotel on Tuesday. This index has been developed by PRIME to elaborate on the governance gaps in metropolitan cities that affect business growth.

In its first phase, the competitiveness index has already ranked five cities; namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta. Now in its second phase, the MCI is engaged in ranking six additional cities: namely Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Sargodha. Recently, PRIME also engaged in developing, “City Economic Vision” for the five cities already ranked during the first phase of MCI. This exercise of developing an economic vision for Rawalpindi will be conducted in next phase.

President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Malik Shahid Saleem said that globally cities are playing a vital role in driving the economies of many countries. He said that the government should look towards enhancing critical infrastructure and introduce governance reforms within the metropolitan cities of Pakistan. Ease of doing business also needs attention from the government in order to create an impact on productivity and growth.