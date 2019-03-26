Share:

LAHORE - Veteran Rashid Malik of ZTBL outpaced young Imran Bhatti in straight sets in the 26th Governor’s Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2019 men’s singles first round at Chenab Club Faisalabad Tuesday.

Rashid Malik once again started the prestigious tennis event in great style by beating young Imran Bhatti by 6-4, 6-4. Both Malik and Imran had tough battle between them as the score was equal at 4-4 before Malik breaking Imran’s serve and holding his own to win the first by 6-4. The second set was identical to the first one as same superb fight was witnessed between both the players and Malik won it in similar style with same score of 6-4.