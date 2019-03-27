Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board has declared lawfully-held scrutiny of clubs in District Cricket Association Rawalpindi as null and void causing uproar from the clubs who termed it an extra constitutional step devoid of rules and regulations. “The PCB action taken by Deputy Election Commissioner declaring Pindi Scrutiny null and void is devoid of law, rules and regulations only to harm club and grassroots cricket in talent-rich Rawalpindi,” said Secretary Imran Club Mubashir Jafar Kasuri. Kasuri said the PCB relied its step on an inquiry report masterminded by one Mian Salim Asghar and GM PCB Shafiq Ahmed who conducted inquiry without any legal support. Surprisingly, PCB DEC issued orders of declaring clubs scrutiny in Rawalpindi as null and void after hearing appeals of 16 clubs at Lahore. “He has condemned 44 active clubs unheard, though they were not provided any opportunity to be heard,” said advocate High Court Mubashir Kasuri. Several aggrieved clubs, who are deprived of their basic right under this latest unconstitutional order of the PCB DEC, are showing their determination to fight out their case in the court by filing writ petitions against the oreder as a wave of anger and fury swept all across Rawalpindi clubs fraternity after the decision.