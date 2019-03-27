Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri has said that Sharifs were worried about for the first time after questioning from impartial JIT probing Model Town killings.

Talking to the media at Allama Iqbal International Airport on his arrival from Canada on Tuesday, he said that the JIT questioned Sharifs about their conduct, visited crime scene, conducted forensic survey of bullet holes, and raised vital questions about arms used in the incident.

Qadri said the new JIT recorded statements of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sana, Dr Tauqeer Shah and other about 150 bureaucrats and officers involved in the incident.

Expressing satisfaction on the appointment of Allah Dino Khawaja as head of JIT, Qadri said it was heartening that no member was from Punjab Police. Whatever the findings of JIT would be, he said, he was satisfied with its formation and modus operandi. He said none of the two previous JITs had recorded statements of any of the wounded workers and they clearly favored the accused in the case. He said PAT would continue fight for justice.

To a question about recent verdicts of apex court, he refused to comment, saying judicial matters would be raised and discussed before judiciary only.

To another question, he said he wished Nawaz Sharif good health till the decision of Model Town case. He asked why just a day before Model Town tragedy, important appointments and transfers were made in Punjab on photo copied orders. He said previous JITs did not ask Sharifs why special plane was sent Quetta to bring Mushtaq Sukhera to Lahore. He said for the first time, Sharifs were asked these questions, hence, they were confused. He said Sharifs under their rule never let an impartial JIT be formed. During the PAT sit-in, it was demanded that the head of JIT must not be from Punjab, rather any officer from other provinces. How could the JIT comprising killers be trusted, he raised the question.

Earlier, Dr Hasan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, Khurram Nawaz Gandepur, Noor Ullah Siddiqi, Fayyaz Warraich and other office bearers of the party received Dr qadri at airport.