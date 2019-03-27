Share:

SIALKOT- PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked the PTI government to call All Parties Conference (APC) on one point agenda of price-hike and prevailing bad economical situation in the country. He stated this while talking to the newsmen at on Tuesday evening. He said that it was the demand of the day that the PTI should call All Parties Conference to take all parties into confidence over the burning issue of price hike and find out an effective plan to give the maximum financial relief to the people by controlling price hike. Shujaat said the government must reconsider its decision to declare some parties as defunct and banned. He said that it was welcoming that the reservoirs of gas and oil were being explored near Karachi. He said that the political alliance between PML-Q and PTI was going very successful in the country. He said that the PTI government will have to go to the IMF for getting heavy loans for national economical stability of Pakistan.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was still a child who was playing a political train game in the country, saying that Bilawal was habitual of playing the train game since his childhood.