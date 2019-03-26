Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan will represent Pakistan in the Asian Senior Individual Squash Championship-2019, which would be held from May 1 to 5 in at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PSF Game Development Officer, Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal said the federation had conducted trials and both Tayyab and Asim after coming out with flying colours. He said Zahir Shah is the reserve player as Asian Squash Federation has given two slots to each country and upon availability of slots the reserve player would also play the championship.

Fazal Shah and Group Captain Tahir Sultan would accompany the contingent as coach and manager. The contingent would depart for Malaysia on April 28.