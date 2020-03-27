Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Member Planning and Design of Capital Development Authority Dr. Shahid Hussainhas been assigned additional charge of Member Administration as well. The members are the heads of their respective wings i.e. planning, engineering and administration while they are also the members of CDA board that is a supreme decision making body of the civic authority. The position of member engineering became vacant after the superannuation of HumayunAkhtar Khan in last week. Dr.Hussain is a grade-20 officer of engineering cadre and he was appointed as member planning CDA by the federal cabinet few months ago. Earlier, CDA had forwarded a summary for the reappointment of Mr.Humayun to the federal government. However, the same move was barred by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the request of Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.