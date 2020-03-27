Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a new reference against former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case pertaining to illegal appointment of PSO MD.

According to details, an accountability court in Karachi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the case as the anti-corruption watchdog maintained that the erstwhile prime minister illegally appointed Sheikh Imranul Haq as PSO MD.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other suspects in the case have been accused of causing damage to the national exchequer worth Rs 138 million. The AC has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imranul Haq have been released on bail by an accountability court in Islamabad in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case which is also ongoing.