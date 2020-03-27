Share:

Renowned Islamic Scholar and Chairman Minhaj-ul-Quran International Dr Tahirul Qadri has urged people to avoid congregational prayers in Mosques in the wake of coronavirus.

He said that Juma congregations and group prayers at mosques have been suspended in the Western world as part of the efforts to stop the pandemic.

"We know that virus careers may lack the symptoms and physical contact with a career spreads during close gatherings of people," he said.

Dr Tahirul Qadri further said, "situation has now escalated like a war when saving lives becomes the top priority and other obligations including prayers become secondary. Coronavirus has spread from its origin to the whole world through travelling and gatherings as people didn’t know the one whom they were meeting was a career."

He added, the Prophet (PBUH) said, "If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place." [Bukhari]

Plague was well known at Prophet’s times. Both the orders for not entering the area or leaving mean to “save lives”.

Further, he added, "the Prophet also ordered in above Hadith(s) to stay quarantined at home within the city (if the pandemic spreads in same city) with patience. And if someone dies during this quarantine, he/she would be rewarded like a Martyr. It gives the concept of quarantine and lockdown during the times of pandemic. Staying at home means avoiding religious and social gatherings."

He continued, "at another occasion, the Prophet said to keep distance of 6 – 8 ft while talking with a patient of “جزام”. At the times of sever rain, the Prophet ordered the Muazzin to say “offer prayer at your homes” instead of “come for prayer”.

"The Prophet ordered the companions during Ghazwa Hunain to offer Juma prayer inside their camps as it was rainy day, he added.