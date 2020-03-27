Share:

GILGIT - An earthquake jolted different parts of Gilgit on Thursday, while tremors were felt in Jaglot, Thaleji, Astur and adjoining areas.

According to the initial reports the magnitude, depth and the epicentre of the earthquake remained unknown. After tremors, the people of the area came out of their houses reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba, in order to save themselves from any hazard. No casualty or damage was reported so far.

On February 26, an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Narowal, Zafarwal and other adjoining areas. According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 10 kms inside the surface. No casualty or damage reported from the affected areas.