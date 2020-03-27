Share:

Islamabad - As a part of efforts to promote human security, Japan has decided to provide financial assistance of US$236,230 for four social development projects in education and rural electrification in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. The grants will be provided to four national NGOs include Learning Awareness & Motivation Programme (LAMP) in Khyber district, Friends Welfare Association (FWA) in Torghar, Hana Development Council (HDC) in Mandi Bahauddin and Actions for Human Advancement (AHAT) in Kasur district. Human security is an idea, focusing on individual member of community, to promote to strengthen the community and independence of each person with protection and capability development in order to achieve rich potential of each member of community. There are variety of areas that Japanese govt has been extending assistance with this idea in Pakistan and education is one of the very focused area as education is the equal basic right for everybody to enjoy, will be a tool for everybody to develop its own potential, and naturally resulting in the accomplishment of sustainable development of each nation. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, congratulated the recipient organizations for winning the Japanese grant for their respective development projects. He expressed his hope that these projects will help girls and boys to have an easy access to their basic right of education and help local communities get maximum benefit from the rural electrification project. He especially added his strong desire that education will promote understanding and respect to the others and different culture, then will promote peace and stability. Japan, sharing our experience of modernization and rapid economic growth after the WWII, has been extending assistance in the area of education in Pakistan.

For those interested in Japanese experience, Embassy is happy to share this with the education institutes in Pakistan, he mentioned.

The Government of Japan will continue to support the people of Pakistan to improve their living standard and this project will contribute to strengthen decade’s long friendly relationship between the people of Japan and Pakistan, said Ambassador MATSUDA.