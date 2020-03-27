Share:

DADU - -Price of flour has increased in the city due to the closure of markets on account of a lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus.

Talking to this scribe on Thursday, residents of Shahani Mohalla complained that the forty kilo wheat bag, which was being sold at Rs1,900 only two days ago, was now being sold at Rs2,200.

Asif Panhwer told the newsmen that the prices of other kitchen items were also same.

He asked the Sindh government to ensure that a bag of wheat was again sold at the price on which it was being sold during the last week.

He regretted that despite the fact that the government had announced a crackdown on profiteers in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the district government had not taken any action against the profiteers so far at all.

He demanded the Dadu district administration to take stern action against traders indulging in overcharging the consumers.

On the other hand, locals fear that they might face shortage of daily commodities, if the lockdown imposed to contain the virus prolonged.