Islamabad - Khanna police have busted five members’ of two gangs involved in snatching mobile phones, purses and other valuables at gun point and recovered a car, two motorbikes as well as mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvidirected Zonal police officer to take strict action those involved in street crime and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, SP (Rural) Hassam bin Iqbal constituted a special team of Khanna police officials including DSP Shahzad Town CircleTahir Hussain , Station House officer Khanna police station Sub-Inspector Liqat Ali, ASI Muhammad Nawaz and others. This team was assigned task to maintain high vigilance and ensure arrest of street criminals following which it succeeded to arrest of five accused. The detained dacoits were identified as Kamran Aziz alias Bandri, Sherjeel Ishfaq, Muhammad Yasir , Muahammad Noman and Muhammad Ali. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in various incidents of street crime and police recovered a car, two motorbikes as well a mobile phone and three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Police have obtained their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvihas appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against criminal elements. Meanwhile, Morgah police have apprehended a notorious drug smuggler during a raid and seized 200 grams of heroin from his possession. A case has also been registered against the accused identified as Zahid Farooq. According to police spokesman, a police team, on a tip off, has raided at Mohala Jahangir, Ward 7 in Morgah and held Zahid Farooq on charges of supplying heroin.