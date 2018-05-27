Share:

KARACHI - A man allegedly killed his teen daughter over a domestic row inside his house in Surjani Town on Saturday.

The incident took place at Rozi Goth in the limits of Surjani Town Police Station.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Iqra, daughter of Nisar Ahmed. According to SHO Shakeel Sherwani, the victim’s brother Abdullah told police that his father beat his sister up when she refused to obey him and then strangled her.

The SHO said that accused Nisar fled the scene after committing the crime. The body of the victim was shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth and later handed over to the family for funeral. He said that police were investigating the case. A case has been registered.

In another incident, body of a 29-year-old man was found in Bijli Nagar in Orangi Town in the limits of Mominabad Police Station.

Police officials said that locals had informed the police about the body. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later moved to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification. According to SHO Shoaib Qureshi, the victim was identified as Abdul Hakeem, son of Ibrahim.

The SHO said the deceased used to live alone in Katchi Abadi in Bijli Nagar and work in a private firm. He said the post-mortem report of the victim suggested that his body bore several marks of torture. He said it seemed that someone entered his house, tortured him and then strangled him. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, Malir police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended at least two members of an interprovincial gang of motorcycle lifters.

The police also claimed to have recovered over a dozen snatched and stolen motorcycles from them.

The suspects were identified as Sain Daad and Waseem Hajan. Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference by Malir SP Abdullah Memon at his office. SP Memon said that a special police team was formed amid the rising incidents of motorcycle lifting. The special police party deployed at Sumar Goth in Gulshan-e-Hadeed arrested the suspects riding a motorcycle. The police also recovered two pistols from their possession. The police claimed the motorcycle the suspects were riding was snatched from Steel Town.

SP Memon said the suspects have so far confessed to snatching and stealing at least 150 motorcycles. However, police have recovered at least 15 recently stolen motorcycles from them. The rest have been sold in Thatta. The suspects had a criminal background and he was arrested by Shah Latif Police in the past. Police were looking for at least four more members of the group involved in motorcycle lifting. A case was registered and further investigation was under way. Separately, officials of Pakistan Customs posted at the Jinnah International Airport on Saturday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of drugs.

According to Customs spokesperson, the staff posted at the Karachi airport recovered 550 grams of amphetamine, a synthetic drug, from passenger Rais Khan, who was going to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia by Air Blue flight NL 707. The spokesperson said the passenger was intercepted at airport departure on suspicion and drugs concealed in a food can were recovered from him. The accused has been arrested and a case was being registered against him when this report was filed on Saturday evening.