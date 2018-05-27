Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Ameer Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui has alleged that rulers of Sindh have devastated all sectors, including agriculture, education and health.

He was speaking at iftar dinner in connection of Babul Islam Day held here on Saturday night at Jamaat-e-Islami office.

He expressed that the party was the voice of unity of masses and hoped that after success in coming election we would resolve the problems of masses of Sindh.

He blamed that the rulers of Sindh had oppressed on sugarcane growers and owners of sugar mills had violated the directives of Sindh High Court in payment of sugarcane to growers. He alleged that owners of sugar mills were ruling in Sindh province but poor farmers were in worst condition over destroying the agriculture sector of Sindh particularly. He claimed that the party will protect the masses of farmers and coming elections will be prove death of anti Sindh powers.

Party workers were also present on the occation.

SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with rope in his house at Mir Sher Muhammad Talpure village on Saturday.

Police said that villagers informed the Mehmoodabad police regarding hanging of a youth in his house. Police shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.