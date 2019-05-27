Share:

ISLAMABAD : Three brothers were gunned down over a land dispute at Ali Jan Kale in Omarzai area by unidentified attackers who opened fire on them when they were sitting at their guest house in the wee hours of Sunday, said police sources.

Police officials said the incident took place in Ali Jan Kalle area of the district where suspects fled after killing the brothers. They said the deceased included a Frontier Corps Superintendent Shabbir, police official Sajjad and Kashif, son of Muhammad Saqid, who was a businessman. The bodies were moved to THQ hospital Tangi.

Najmul Huda the mother of the deceased three brothers lodged FIR that Nadir Khan son of Farhat Ullah resident of Ali Jan Kale, Nasir Jamal son of Mir Jamal resident of Utmanzai and Pir Muhammd resident of Pir Sadi entered their guest house and opened fire and killed them on the spot on the night of Saturday-Sunday.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene. The reason behind the incident was stated to be a land dispute.

The police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.