KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound grief over death of former diplomat and Kashmiri intellectual Yusuf Buch.

The PPP Chairman also extended his condolences to Buch’s grieved family.

He said that late Buch had served Pakistan and his contributions to Kashmir Cause are highly commendable and unforgettable.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a great admirer of Buch’s capabilities and had in his life appointed him as his Special Assistant. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace in heaven. Yusuf Buch was in New York when he passed away.