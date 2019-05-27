Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Sunday launched four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology and education under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both the dignitaries unveiled the plaques of the four projects at a ceremony held here during the visit of the Chinese vice president who is here on three-day visit.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and members of the Chinese delegation.

Under the first project, a transmission line of 660KV would be laid between Matiari and Lahore to transmit power from coal-based plants located at Thar, Port Qasim and Hub. The project would have the capacity to supply 2000MW with 10 percent overloaded capability for two hours.

The two leaders unveiled the plaque for Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) project to promote industrialization through optimally priced, world-class industrial infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The RSEZ is situated centrally in the CPEC at the junction of Karakoram Corridor and ML-1 development corridor. It is set to become, and will be designed, to be the key trade and logistics hub connecting Kashgar, Kabul and Gwadar on the Belt and Road, and be a high-end host of international commercial, technological and manufacturing activities.

The two leaders inaugurated the Confucious Institute at the University of Punjab. The institute mainly provides Chinese education, cultural promotion and cultural exchanges and other projects and activities.

The ceremony also marked the launching of Huawei Technical Support Center to be established in Pakistan as part of Chinese tech giant’s commitment to make massive investment in Pakistan.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of MoUs/agreements between Pakistan and China and inauguration of several projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas. The MoUs/agreements signed on the occasion include Framework Agreement on Agricultural Cooperation; Memorandum on the Requirements of FMD Free Zone; Letter of Exchange for Disaster Relief Goods; China-Pakistan Economic Agreement; Agreement between CMEC, Government of Balochistan and Lasbela University on Modern Agriculture Comprehensive Development in Lasbela.

Both the leaders yesterday resolved to further deepen their ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’.

Islamabad and Beijing expressed this commitment at delegation-level talks held here between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. The Chinese vice president arrived in Pakistan on three-day visit on invitation of the prime minister.

Reaffirming ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’ between Pakistan and China, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres - including political, economic and trade and people-to-people exchanges.

Recalling his visit to China last month to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF), the prime minister expressed satisfaction at results of the visit and highlighted significance of high-level exchanges in cementing abiding friendship between the two countries.

The prime minister appreciated President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative and underscored its significance for greater regional connectivity and sustainable growth.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister highlighted the extension of CPEC into new areas of agriculture, industrial development and socio-economic uplift.

He also stressed the importance of further deepening bilateral economic and commercial interaction, industrial collaboration, and China’s investment in Pakistan’s special economic zones (SEZs).

Reciprocating the sentiments of the prime minister, the vice president thanked him for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He reiterated China’s strong support for agenda of socio-economic uplift and people-centred development.

He also expressed satisfaction at the increasing momentum of bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Among other things, the vice president underlined importance of frequent leadership-level exchanges, CPEC projects in diverse sectors, expansion of bilateral trade in a balanced manner, promotion of investments, and increase in cultural and people-to-people exchanges with a special focus on youth and the media.

The two sides also exchanged views on the regional situation, including recent developments in South Asia.

The vice president lauded Pakistan’s constructive approach and new initiatives for forging peaceful and cooperative relations in the neighbourhood.

Vice President Wang also expressed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s sustained and successful efforts in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed China’s steadfast support in this regard.

Earlier upon arrival on three day visit on Sunday, the Vice President of China Wang Qishan was accorded red carpet welcome at Nur Khan Airbase.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar received the Chinese vice president.