Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Acute water sho rtage persisting in the different parts of the city in Ramazan is causing great inconvenience to the citizens.

Report said that citizens have complained about water supply stoppage in various parts of the city including Lalchandabad, Rajar Colony, Bashirabad, Nawab Colony, Pak Colony, Ghosia Colony, Jamnadas Colony, Toorabad, Dholanabad, Mir Allah Bachayo Colony, Bhansinghabad, Scheme No II, Walkart, Gharibabad, Adam Town and New Town.

The locals were compelled to get drinking water from hand pumps.

Citizens blamed that they had deprived of water supply for last one week causing great hardships for them. They said they also were also suffering additional financial burden by buying water cane from local markets. They blamed officers of public health engineering department Mirpurkhas for the acute shortage of water. They warned that if the water supply was not restored soon then citizens would be compelled to launch the massive campaign against the officers of PHED Mirpurkhas.

Incharge water supply scheme was not available for his comments.

Severe weather

Severe heat spell continued in the city and other parts of the district for last a week causing difficulties for citizens as mostly people avoiding to come out from their houses in hot day while dozens of people were affected with heat stroke approached to government and private hospitals for medical treatment.

Use of cold drinks, curds and Lussy increased while shortage of Ice was also created in the city. Indoor patients of civil hospital Mirpurkhas were also affected with severe heat spell as during the power outages they suffered great without power.