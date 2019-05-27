Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureay (NAB) will investigate the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail today in case of misuse of authority in purchase of 33 high-security vehicles.

The NAB investigation team had also recorded Fawad Hassan Fawad, ex-secretary to prime minister, in the same case on December 26, 2018, the in Camp Jail Lahore.

Last week, Deputy Director NAB Rawalpindi Abdul Majid filed an application in the Accountability Court Islamabad seeking permission to interrogate Nawaz in case of misuse of authority in purchase of 33 high-security vehicles.

The court had allowed the NAB team to investigate the former PM directing the jail superintendent to cooperate in this regard.

According to the NAB application submitted to the court, the Bureau team has to investigate Nawaz Sharif, who is already facing sentence in the jail in another case, regarding his involvement in the purchase of 33 unnecessarily high security vehicles under the false pretext of procurement for foreign dignitaries.

The NAB also prayed to the court to allow its joint investigation team to interrogate Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail premises. The court had accepted the application.

According to NAB sources, the investigators will reach the Kot Lakhpat Jail today and record the statement of disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif.