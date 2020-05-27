Share:

Faisalabad - Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool took a strict action against a marriage function in Royal Palm Marquee and arrested 12 persons including the groom Haseeb and his father and shifted them to Paras Quarantine Center on Jhang Road where their corona virus tests would be done. According to details, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the Assistant Commissioner alongwith the police force raided the hotel and found violation of Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act 2020 as there was a gathering of about 500 people at a wedding. Owner of hotel Rao Omar Draz and Manager Abdul Rehman ran away from the scene. AC Saddar registered a case against them and a search has been launched for them, who also had the backing of PMLN MPA Rana Ali Abbas.