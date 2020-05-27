Share:

ABBOTTABAD - At least two people on Tuesday died of COVID-19 in Tehsil Havelian and Lora district Abbottabad and buried following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their native areas.

Sajawal Khan was resident of Salwala village in the area of Havelian police station who was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi after testing COVID-19 positive but could not survive.

At the time of burial, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran, Tehsildar Javed Khan, TMA and Health department and police officials were present.

In another incident, wife of a man, Muhammad Sidique Awan, resident of Madan Bagga Lora Circle came from Islamabad to her native village four days back. She was house quarantined and her test report was not received but she lost her life.