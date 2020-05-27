Share:

Mardan - The number of corona virus positive cases have reached 437 in Mardan district and 1,121 people have tested negative for corona while 34 corona cases were reported in the last 24 hours, health sources said yesterday.

The corona death in the district has reached 25 people.

The sources said that the test of several employees of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) office Mardan were also tested positive for corona.

They informed that that 1,810 tests were conducted in the district out of which results of 1,121 people have been announced. Around 240 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district.

A total of 36,924 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

The sources added that 4,251 people were screened at Manga union council so far.

Corona cases in Dir Lower reach 288

District Deputy Health Officer (DDHO), Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani Tuesday said there were 1435 suspected patients of COVID-19 in Lower Dir district with 288 tested positive and 732 proved negative while result of 393 are still awaiting.

The number of recovered patients in the district is 131, he informed adding, one person is in quarantine center while 40 people are undergoing treatment in isolation wards.

He informed that they wished them good health and emphasized people to strictly adopt while going out for urgent affairs.