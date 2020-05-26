Share:

ATTOCK - Eight persons died including three minors in different incidents in various parts of Attock during Eid days. In the first incident, two cousins who came to their relatives’ house to celebrate Eid, drowned in a mini dam in DhokeSeelu in the limits of Fatehjang police station. The dead were identified as nine year old NaqeebUllah and 10 year old Aamir Khan. Local divers retrieved the bodies and handed over to their heirs for burial. Separately, 14 year old Mohammad Zain who along with his other family members had come from Peshawar to celebrate Eidwith his relatives drowned in Akhori dam in the limits of AttockSaddar police station. Later, his body was flushed out by local volunteers.

In another incident, two brothersNadeemAkram, 23, and NabeelAkram, 16, drowned in River Indus near Makhad Sharif in the limits of Injra police station. Both were residents of Multan Khurd and had gone for picnic. Their dead bodied could not be recovered till the filing of this report. In a similar incident,Mudassir, 18, a resident ofJabba drowned in a pond near village Boota in the limits of AttockSaddar police station. His dead body was recovered by the locals.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead while his relative was injured when two groups attacked each other over trivial issue in Malhu village in limits of Hazro Police station. In the same police station limits, a motorcyclist died when he lost control due to over speeding on GT Road near Hattain. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.