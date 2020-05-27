Share:

| Qureshi says there is no doubt India is involved in terrorism in Balochistan

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned India of a matching response from Pakistan in case of any misadventure from her.

While talking to the media here after offering Eid prayer on Sunday, he said that Pakistan’s desire for peace and restraint should not be misunderstood as its weakness.

“I want to give a clear message to Indian government not to take our restraint as weakness. Any aggression will be retaliated in befitting manner,” he added. He said that he had talked to the UN Secretary General and briefed him on the situation. He added that he had told the Secretary General that India wanted to divert world’s attention from its oppression in Occupied Kashmir and therefore it wanted to conduct any false flag operation. He further disclosed that he had also talked to the Secretary General of OIC and briefed him on Indian Islamophobia.

He said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims were being targeted in India and the OIC should play its role to protect Indian Muslims. He said that he had written a letter to the president of UN Security Council and informed him about Pakistan’s reservations regarding Indian intentions. The FM disclosed that a high level meeting would be held at the Foreign Office to chalk out a line of action to cope with Indian designs. He added that the office bearers of Kashmir Committee, representatives of concerned ministries and departments would attend the meeting.

Answering a question on attacks on security forces in Balochistan, he said that there was no doubt that India was involved in terrorism in Balochistan.

He maintained that India wanted to create unrest in Balochistan and its spy Kulbhoshin was also caught from the same province.

Referring to Afghan peace deal, he said that Taliban’s cease fire on Eid was a golden chance for peace in Afghanistan. Answering a question on Karachi plane crash, he said that transparent investigations of the crash would be held and strict action would be taken against the people found guilty of negligence. He hoped that the recordings from black box and pilot’s conversations would give support in investigations.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan would not stay silent, allowing the fascist Modi government to round up Muslims to be beaten and killed.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said India's discriminatory treatment against Muslims is aimed at having their nationalities stripped, their livelihoods robbed, their demography changed and their future insecure. The Foreign Minister said we will not stand by and let another Gujarat happen.

He said world bodies like the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation have supported Pakistan to counter rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India to initiate a working group for collective action. He said we also welcome the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' agreement on need to counter Islamophobia and OIC-IPHRC’s earlier censure.