Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed New Delhi for "threatening regional peace via its aggressive attitude" on Wednesday as tensions between China and India amid reports of both countries' soldiers engaging in disputes.

"India's intentions do not look good," said FM Qureshi, speaking to media. "India has already heated up the occupied Kashmir front and you know very well its attitude towards Nepal [on border issue]," he said, adding that New Delhi was also sabotaging peace in Afghanistan.

He blamed India for giving rise to tensions in the region by carrying out construction activities in territory that was considered disputed between it and China. "A war was fought between India and China in 1962 and again, India is resorting to aggressive posturing in the same territory," he said.

The foreign minister urged the Indian government to exhibit responsible behaviour by making use of the "mechanisms of dialogue and consultations to solve disputes".

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi's meeting with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and tri-services chiefs on the border dispute with China, Qureshi said that it remains to be seen what India's intentions in the region are.

"Pakistan has said this over and over again. I have said this to the UN Secretary-General and written letters to the UN Security Council that India is threatening peace [in the region] through its aggressive behaviour," he said.

The standoff between India and China at the disputed eastern Laddakh border area intensified a few days ago with Indian media reports claiming both sides have increased their troops in the area.

As per reports, Beijing has also beefed up security on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by locating an estimated 1,200 to 1,300 troops near the Pangong Lake.