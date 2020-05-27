Share:

| General Qamar Javed Bajwa warns that disturbing strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences

LAHORE - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Line of Control in Puna Sector and spent Eid with troops.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pak Army, COAS offered Eid prayers at the front line and prayed for peace, progress and & prosperity of Pakistan in these difficult times particularly seeking Allah’s blessings for the nation to overcome COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to troops, COAS lauded their professionalism, operational preparedness, befitting response to Indian CFVs and morale in the face of evolving challenges. “Performing ones duty away from home even on such festive occasions is a soldier’s pride and we shall continue to do so with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve,” COAS emphasised.

Pakistan Army is observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation particularly since 5th August 19 illegal, inhumane lockdown & ensuing atrocities. India is trying to shift the global attention away from worsening humanitarian crisis and violence in IOJ&K to LOC by targeting innocent civilians across the Line.

Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to challenge the disputed status including any political cum military thought related to aggression will be responded with full national resolve and military might. “Disturbing the strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences.” Pakistan Army is fully alive to the threat spectrum and will remain ever ready to perform its part in line with national aspirations, COAS reiterated.

He expressed hope that international community will weigh in to ensure freedom of movement for UNMOGIP operations inside IOJK, as ensured by Pak in AJK, so that the tragic consequences of ongoing atrocities and inhumane clampdown inside occupied territory is reported to the United Nations Security Council and the world at large.

Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await plebiscite under UN resolution. Regardless of ordeal their struggle is destined to succeed, InshaAllah, COAS concluded.