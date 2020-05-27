Share:

LAHORE - On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Mr Justice Qasim Ali Khan visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, Lahore. Registrar Lahore High Court Khan Bahadur Khan, District and Sessions Judge Lahore Qaiser Nazir Butt, Punjab IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig and DIG Prisons Lahore Region Mubashar Ahmed Khan also accompanied him.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court checked the special food in kitchen, prepared for the prisoners. He inspected Female Ward of prisoners and distributed Eid gifts among women and children.

He went to jail hospital and distributed special gifts among psychological patients. CJ ordered to release 32 prisoners confined in jail of pity cases, immediately.

Chief Justice in his address informed about the steps taken by LHC for early release of prisoners.

He expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided to the prisoners by Punjab Prisons Department. CJ Qasim Ali Khan ordered to send the lists along with medical record of male and female, bounded in lock-up and other prisoners affected by fatal diseases, so progress could be made in these cases.

Earlier, DIG Prisons Lahore Region Mubashar Ahmed Khan briefed about the projects initiated by the Punjab Prisons Department for the welfare of prisoners.