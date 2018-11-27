Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naval Forces, Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, he was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, clad in ceremonial dress, presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two navies were also focused.

Admiral Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in the fight against terrorism including Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiative against piracy and maritime terrorism.

He also briefed Commander United Arab Emirates Naval Forces regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19, which is being hosted by Pakistan Navy in the first quarter of 2019. Commander UAE Naval Forces lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain through global collaboration.

President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz on UAE commander

Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan of UAE Navy was conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) at a ceremony held here at President House Monday. President Dr Arif Alvi conferred him the highest military award of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi and other senior officials.

Later talking to the visiting dignitary, President Dr Arif Alvi invited UAE businessmen to take benefit from vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan in various sectors, especially tourism.

The President stressed that that efforts must be made to further enhance bilateral trade to commensurate with its actual potential. The President emphasised that a lot of scope exists between the two Armed Forces for enhancement of existing cooperation, including joint exercises, defence export and joint production. On the training of UAE military personnel in the training institutions of Pakistan Armed Forces, the President said more Naval Officers from UAE can avail these opportunities.