ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appointed Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Muhammad Shafique as Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Communications.

Parliamentary Secretary is supposed to play a role of mediator between the national assembly and his/her respective ministries and divisions by carrying out day-to-day business in the house on behalf of the minister.

Shafique is a senior politician who got elected as member of National Assembly from District Lodhran in the general elections of 2018. A notification regarding his appointment was issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Monday.

Meanwhile, two other MNAs Syma Nadeem and Muhammad Ameer Sultan were also appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries for the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Ministry of National Food Security and Research, respectively.

On the other side, the State Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has announced to hold a press conference at the headquarters of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday, in which he will present the progress of his ministry under 100-days plan of the prime minister.

The progress indicator of said plan in Ministry of Communication includes the auction of 219 vehicles under the banner of austerity measures, anti-encroachment drive across the country to clear the Right of Ways of road networks, massive tree plantation alongside the National Highways and Motorways. The mobile application launched on the direction of the State Minister would also be expected to show up as the progress of incumbent government.