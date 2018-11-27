Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd Kinnaird Women Cricket Tournament will commence today (Tuesday) here the Kinnaird College (KC) ground.

"Three teams namely Kinnaird Fighters, Kinnaird Challengers and Lahore College Club will be participating in the event which is an annual regular cricket event,” Director Sports KC, Ammara Rubab said.

She said the event will help in further promoting cricket among women folk and it is another step forward to maintain Kinnaird college supremacy in cricket events. "Kinnaird College is serving as a nursery to produce groomed cricketers to the national senior and junior cricket teams and a number of college cricketers served national teams" said Ammara.

She said Iram Javed will lead Kinnaird fighters, Sidra Amin will be the captain of Kinnaird Challengers while Diana Baig will be skipper of Lahore college."All the teams will be playing league matches of 40 overs a side till December 1 and the final will be played on December 4,” she added.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony while the opening match will be played between Kinnaird Fighters and Lahore College.