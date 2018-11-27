Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways, Wapda, Punjab Whites and Pakistan Army fashioned out huge margin victories on the opening day of the 30th National Women Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He was accompanied by Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Sr and PHF Women Wing GM Tanzeela Cheema, who is also organising secretary of the event. The eleven participating teams did a smart marchpast led by the drum band of girls from Crescent Model Secondary High School. Later, these girls also performed captivating aerobics.

Railways scored the biggest win of the day giving a hockey lesson to Sindh Whites with a 16-0 thrashing. It was a luckless day for the teams from Sindh, as Sindh Colours massive suffered 0-10 defeat at the hands of strong Wapda. Punjab Whites outclassed Balochistan 5-0 while Army thrashed KPK 12-0.