ISLAMABAD - Shamael Chaudhry, a UK-based Pakistani from Islamabad, caused the first major upset when he eliminated fourth seed Shahzad Khan in a one-sided affair in the first round of men’s singles of 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here on Monday at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

Shamael won the first at 6-4 and was leading in the second set 3-2, when his opponent fourth seed Shahzad Khan left the match due to fitness problems. Another good match of the day was played between qualifier Subhan Bin Salik and seasoned Shakirullah Khan of Peshawar. Subhan, after losing the first set 2-6, changed the pace and style of game to take took the second set by breaking ninth game of Shakirullah. In the third set, Subhan displayed superb skills and didn’t allow his opponent to settle down and won the set and match.

Earlier, PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan inaugurated the opening ceremony of the tournament. PTF Patron Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman and other guests and officials of the PTF were present on the occasion.

In other matches of the men’s singles first round, Aqeel Khan beat Malik Abdul Rehman 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Ch beat Zalan Khan 6-2, 7-6(3); Yousaf Khalil beat Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza beat Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-3, 6-1; Abbas Khan beat Aqib Omer 6-2, 7-6(7); Shahid Afridi beat Moosa Ch 6-4, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib beat Farhanullah 6-0, 6-3; Heera Ashiq beat Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2; Barkatullah beat Shaheen Mehmood 6-3, 6-3; M Waqas Malik beat Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3; Mudassar Murtaza beat Ikramullah 6-4, 6-1; Asadullah beat Gibran-ul-Haq 6-4, 6-4; Abid Ali Akber beat Zaid Mujahid 6-1, 6-0; Muhammad Abid beat Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0.

In main draw first round boy’s u-18 singles, M Shaoib beat Ihtisham Arif 6-0, 6-0; Semizeb Khan beat Nalian Abbas 6-0, 6-4; M. Zaryab beat S. M.Ahmed 6-1, 6-0; Osma Khan beat Muhammad Abdullah 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Aqib Umer beat Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; M.Huzaifa Khan beat Abdullah Hanan Khan 7-6(3) 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik beat Hamid Israr 7-6(1), 6-3; Ahmed Asjad beat Ghufran Faiz 6-1, 6-0; Moosa Ch beat Kashan Umer 7-5, 6-0; Parbhat Kumar beat M.Talah Khan 6-1, 6-1; Hassan Ali beat Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 7-6(3); Abdullah Adan beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Uzair Khan beat Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Kamran Khan beat Adnan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Zalan Khan beat Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0.

Today (Tuesday), the matches of men’s singles will start at 9:00 am will be contested followed by boys u-18 singles ladies singles, boys u-14 singles and U-10 event.