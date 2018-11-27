Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that India is carrying out genocide of Kashmiris but the Pakistani rulers are trying to strengthen ties with it. In a statement issued from Mansora on Monday, he said that the government’s entire attention was on the opening of another path for visitors from India and it was not paying heed to the killing of the Kashmiris. He said it was the government duty to apprise the UN and the Human Rights bodies of the bloodshed in Kashmir . The JI chief said that for the last several weeks, there had been an increase in the bloodletting in Kashmir but the UN, the world community and Humana rights bodies were silent. He said whenever there was any problems for the Christian community anywhere in the world, the UN and other HR bodies joined hands and took immediate action as had been in the case of East Timor and Southern Sudan. He said the UN resolutions on Kashmir were passed seventy years back as India itself had taken the issue to the UN and promised plebiscite. However, now India was terming Kashmir as its integral part and had also posted nearly thousands of troops there who were busy in the bloodshed of the Kashmiris. The JI chief said it was unfortunate that the Muslim rulers were also totally silent on this issue. He said that if more than fifty Muslim states joined hands and exerted pressure on India , it would have to agree to plebiscite in Kashmir. He said that even Pakistan, for whom Kashmir was a live line, was content with issuing a condemnation statement. As a result, India was also blocking our river water to make this country barren. He said it was high time that the rulers in Islamabad rose from the deep slumber and took suitable steps for the solution of this issue.